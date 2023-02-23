इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2023 05:26:16      انڈین آواز
Israeli troops kill 11 Palestinians and wound dozens during raid

WEB DESK

Health officials say Israeli troops have killed at least 11 Palestinians and wounded dozens more during a raid in the occupied West Bank. Explosions and gunfire sounded as troops entered the old city of Nablus yesterday, sparking armed clashes with Palestinian gunmen.

The Israeli military said it killed three wanted militants holed up inside a house who refused to surrender. Several of those killed outside were civilians, including two elderly men. Six members of the Lions’ Den and other militant groups were killed during the raid, the Lions’ Den said in a Telegram post. What makes this raid even more significant is the huge numbers wounded, with the Palestinian health ministry saying more than 80 people have suffered bullet wounds. Five different hospitals in Nablus are currently treating them.

