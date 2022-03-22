Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to visit India on April 3

WEB DESK

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will be on a three-day visit to India from 3rd April to 5th April, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders had earlier met on the sidelines of COP 26 in Glasgow in November last year. External Affairs Ministry said, the visit of Mr. Bennett will be his first to India in his capacity as Prime Minister. This visit would take place on the occasion of the commemoration of 30 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel and 75 years of India’s independence.

India and Israel elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in July 2017. Since then, the two countries have continued to deepen their strategic partnership, with a focus on innovation and research as two knowledge-based economies. The visit by the Prime Minister of Israel is expected to further strengthen the excellent bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including in agriculture, water, trade, education and science, and technology.