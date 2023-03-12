Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says he is closely monitoring collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank created a deep crisis in the technology industry. Mr. Netanyahu said he is closely monitoring the collapse of the second-largest bank failure in US history which has led to a major crisis in the high-tech world. He said that he has been in touch with senior Israeli tech figures following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States.

Meanwhile, Mr. Netanyahu said that the Israeli economy is strong and stable, adding it finds expression in this crisis as well. Prime Minister Netanyahu assured Israeli tech companies banking with SVB that his government would help affected Israeli businesses overcome the liquidity crisis.