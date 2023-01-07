FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jan 2023 12:52:36      انڈین آواز

Israeli, Palestinian envoys blame each other at UNSC over holy site visit

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Israeli and Palestinian delegates accused each other at a meeting of the UN Security Council over a visit to a Muslim holy site in Jerusalem by an ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister.

The Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss tensions in Jerusalem on Thursday.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of the new Israeli Cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Haram al-Sharif, or the Noble Sanctuary, on Tuesday. The site is also a holy place for Jews, and called the Temple Mount.

A status quo rule allows only Muslim worship at the compound. In 2000, a visit by an Israeli opposition party leader to the site triggered major protests by Palestinians, who clashed with Israeli security forces.

The UNSC meeting was held at the request of Palestine and Arab countries, under the chair of Japan.

Participants at the meeting called for restraint on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides.

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour harshly criticized the Israeli government’s hardline stance. Mansour urged the council to take action on the matter. The envoy asked the meeting’s chair, Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations Ishikane Kimihiro, when it will do so.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan blamed Palestinians for instigating violence. Erdan criticized the UNSC for holding the emergency meeting, arguing that the council should instead discuss other world issues such as the war in Ukraine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

Indian Science Congress to begin in Nagpur; PM to address event via video conferencing

AMN / WEB DESK The 108th Indian Science Conference is begning today at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Universi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart