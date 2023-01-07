Israeli, Palestinian envoys blame each other at UNSC over holy site visit

AMN / WEB DESK

Israeli and Palestinian delegates accused each other at a meeting of the UN Security Council over a visit to a Muslim holy site in Jerusalem by an ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister.

The Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss tensions in Jerusalem on Thursday.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of the new Israeli Cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Haram al-Sharif, or the Noble Sanctuary, on Tuesday. The site is also a holy place for Jews, and called the Temple Mount.

A status quo rule allows only Muslim worship at the compound. In 2000, a visit by an Israeli opposition party leader to the site triggered major protests by Palestinians, who clashed with Israeli security forces.

The UNSC meeting was held at the request of Palestine and Arab countries, under the chair of Japan.

Participants at the meeting called for restraint on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides.

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour harshly criticized the Israeli government’s hardline stance. Mansour urged the council to take action on the matter. The envoy asked the meeting’s chair, Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations Ishikane Kimihiro, when it will do so.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan blamed Palestinians for instigating violence. Erdan criticized the UNSC for holding the emergency meeting, arguing that the council should instead discuss other world issues such as the war in Ukraine.