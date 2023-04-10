Israeli military carries out two rounds of strikes on targets within Syria

AMN

The Israeli military carried out two rounds of strikes on targets within Syria yesterday after a militant group fired six rockets into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a statement said, it responded to the rocket fire with an artillery barrage. The IDF said, six rockets were fired from Syrian territory in two rounds. Of the six, two landed in the Golan Heights, and one was intercepted by Israel’s air-defense system. The rockets triggered sirens in the region, however no damage or casualties were reported. The Syrian state media also reported strikes hitting military facilities close to the capital, Damascus.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syrian forces had intercepted the rockets and brought down some of them.

The 1,200-square-kilometer region, officially belonging to Syria, has been under Israeli occupation since the 1967 Six-Day War. The UN and most countries do not recognize Israel’s declared annexation of the territory.