Israeli forces withdraw from Jenin refugee camp in West Bank

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israeli forces have started withdrawing from the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. This ends a major two-day operation during which 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier have been killed. The Israeli military launched its operation in the Jenin refugee camp early on Monday with a drone strike that it said targeted a joint command centre of the Jenin Brigades – a unit made up of different militant groups, including Hamas.

Drones carried out further air strikes as hundreds of troops entered the camp, and engaged in intense gun battles with armed Palestinians inside the camp. The military said, the counter-terrorism operation was focused on seizing weapons and breaking the safe haven mindset of the camp.

