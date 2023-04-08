Israeli carries out air strikes in southern Lebanon, Gaza Strip

WEB DESK

Israel has carried out air strikes on targets belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Lebanon and Gaza Strip. Israeli military said the attacks were a response to a dozens of rockets fired from Lebanon into northern part of the country.

The barrage of rockets in Lebanon was the largest since a 2006 war between the two countries. Militants in Gaza fired dozens more rockets after the strikes began.

According to Israeli officials, two Israeli sisters were killed in a shooting attack near a settlement in the occupied West Bank hours after the Israeli strikes.

Tensions are high in the region following two nights of Israeli police raids at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem earlier this week.