इंडियन आवाज़     08 Apr 2023 01:13:44      انڈین آواز
Israeli carries out air strikes in southern Lebanon, Gaza Strip

Published On: By

WEB DESK

Israel has carried out air strikes on targets belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Lebanon and Gaza Strip. Israeli military said the attacks were a response to a dozens of rockets fired from Lebanon into northern part of the country.

The barrage of rockets in Lebanon was the largest since a 2006 war between the two countries. Militants in Gaza fired dozens more rockets after the strikes began.

According to Israeli officials, two Israeli sisters were killed in a shooting attack near a settlement in the occupied West Bank hours after the Israeli strikes.

Tensions are high in the region following two nights of Israeli police raids at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem earlier this week.

خبرنامہ

 دنیا بھر میں ہر چھ میں سے ایک فرد بانجھ پن کا شکار ہے: WHO

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) نے ایک نئی اہم ر ...

ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی کو امریکہ کی توہین قرار دے دیا

امریکہ کے سابق صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی ک ...

امریکہ : ٹرمپ کے خلاف سنگین الزامات .. فرد جرم عائد

امریکی تاریخ میں پہلا موقع ہے کہ کسی سابق یا موجودہ امریکی صد ...

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

