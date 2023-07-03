Israeli army launches massive military operation on Jenin camp in northern West Bank

The Israeli army has launched a massive military operation on the Jenin camp in the north of the occupied West Bank. It started with multiple drone strikes. The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least three Palestinians were killed and more than 20 others wounded in the ongoing raid.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they were striking terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin area. They said, that we will not standby idle while terrorists continue to harm civilians using Jenin Camp as a hideout, adding that the camp was a terrorist stronghold.

Dozens of armed, masked Palestinians were deployed in the alleys of the camp.