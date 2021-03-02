Israel receives first ever UAE ambassador

AMN / WEB DESK

Israel’s president formally received the first-ever ambassador from the United Arab Emirates, following last year’s historic agreement between the countries to normalise ties. UAE envoy Mohamed Al Khaja delivered his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at a ceremony in Jerusalem yesterday. The UAE was the first country to agree to establish full diplomatic relations with the Jewish state under the Abraham Accords, a pact brokered by former US president Donald Trump.

Earlier yesterday, Khaja met Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in Jerusalem, who wished him success in his historic mission. Noting the historic nature of his appointment, Khaja said he is very proud and honoured to be the first Emirati ambassador to the State of Israel. The UAE ambassador said his mission is to foster and develop this relationship. He expressed hope that this will bring peace and prosperity to the people of the Middle East.

Israel opened its UAE embassy in January, with veteran diplomat Eitan Naeh heading the Abu Dhabi mission. Israel and the UAE have already signed treaties on direct flights and visa-free travel, along with accords on investment protection, science and technology.