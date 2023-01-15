Israel: Rallies across the country against judicial overhaul

AMN/ WEB DESK

Thousands of protesters have rallied in the capital of Israel Tel Aviv and other cities against the plans by the new coalition government to overhaul the judiciary.

According to media reports, the reforms would make it easier for Parliament to overturn Supreme Court rulings, among other things. Rallies were also held outside the Prime Minister’s residence in Jerusalem and in the northern city of Haifa, local media reported.

Under the plans announced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin earlier this month, a simple majority in the Parliament would have the power to effectively annul Supreme Court rulings.