इंडियन आवाज़     28 Mar 2023 06:53:55      انڈین آواز
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu announces suspension of judicial reforms following nationwide protests

AMN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to suspend a planned judiciary reform until the next parliament session after nationwide protests. Mr Netanyahu made the announcement after two days of large protests against the plan.

In a nationally televised address, Israeli Prime Minister said, he wants to give himself and his political opponents time to seek a compromise over the contentious package. Israeli president Isaac Herzog welcomed the pause and said it is time for frank, serious and responsible discussion that will lead urgently to calming the angers.

Immediately after Mr Netanyahu’s statement, the head of the country’s largest trade union said it would call off a general strike that threatened to grind Israel’s economy to a halt.

خبرنامہ

مرکز نے ریاستوں کو کووڈ کے معاملات میں چوکس رہنے میں کسی قسم کی لاپرواہی کے خلاف خبردار کیا ہے۔

کووڈ19- کیلئے تیاریوں کا جائزہ لینے کی خاطر صحت کے مرکزی سیکری ...


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

