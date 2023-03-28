Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu announces suspension of judicial reforms following nationwide protests

AMN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to suspend a planned judiciary reform until the next parliament session after nationwide protests. Mr Netanyahu made the announcement after two days of large protests against the plan.

In a nationally televised address, Israeli Prime Minister said, he wants to give himself and his political opponents time to seek a compromise over the contentious package. Israeli president Isaac Herzog welcomed the pause and said it is time for frank, serious and responsible discussion that will lead urgently to calming the angers.

Immediately after Mr Netanyahu’s statement, the head of the country’s largest trade union said it would call off a general strike that threatened to grind Israel’s economy to a halt.