Israel offers urgent aid to quake-hit Türkiye

WEB DESK

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Monday offered urgent aid to Türkiye after a major earthquake jolted the country’s south, claiming hundreds of lives, reports Anadulo.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I would like to express deep sorrow to the Turkish people for the severe earthquake that struck southern Türkiye tonight. Our hearts go out to the victims, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Cohen said in a statement.

At least 284 people were killed and 2,323 others injured in the earthquake that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

A total of 1,710 buildings collapsed, Oktay said at a news conference. Search and rescue efforts are underway.

