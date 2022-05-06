FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 May 2022 02:30:57      انڈین آواز

Israel: 3 killed, several injured in suspected terror attack in Elad

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Three people were killed and several others were injured in Israel in a suspected terror attack in Elad city yesterday when the country was celebrating its Independence Day.

According to the Times of Israel, at least one of the injured is said to be in a critical condition and it is estimated that more than nine are hurt in the incident. Local reports say that the attack was carried out by two men, one wielding an axe and another a gun. The assault took place in two different locations.

The attack occurred in the evening hours when many were spending their time with families outdoors to celebrate the country’s 74th Anniversary.

According to i24 news channel, Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist militant group, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack in Elad comes as tensions have been high in Israel after a wave of deadly attacks has killed close to 20 Israelis.

