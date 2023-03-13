इंडियन आवाज़     13 Mar 2023 12:12:31      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghanistan’s Balkh province

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a Saturday blast in Afghanistan’s Balkh province in which one person was killed and eight others were injured.

The Islamic State Telegram account yesterday claimed responsibility for the blast at a cultural centre during an event for journalists in northern Afghanistan Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital city of the Balkh province.

Authorities and journalists have said that at least one person was killed and eight wounded in the attack.

This was the second incident within three days in the Balkh province; the first was a suicide attack that killed the governor of Balk, Mullah Dawood Muzmal, according to Khaama Press.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for both incidents. The group has recently intensified attacks on Afghanistan’s Kabul, Herat and Balkh provinces.

Although the Taliban claims the conflict has been finished in the country, the radical Islamic State of Khorasan and other militants have ferociously targeted Kabul city and other places.

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett said the attack on journalists in Afghanistan’s Mazar-e-Sharif is a blow to the freedom of expression.

Bennett said he is closely monitoring the attack on the gathering aimed at awarding journalists at Tebyan Cultural Center in Mazar-e-Sharif.

The UN Special Rapporteur emphasized the need for increased security measures for journalists in Afghanistan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

” ہر پانچواں ملازمت پیشہ فرد کام کی جگہ پر اذیت کا شکار”

: عالمی ادارہِ محنت کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کام کی جگہ پر جنسی تشدد ...

عالمی اقتصادی بحران اور ہندوستانی معیشت

عندلیب اختر جنگ، خشک سالی اور کووِڈ نے ساری دنیا کو نہ صر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart