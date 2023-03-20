इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2023 09:54:08      انڈین آواز
Pakistan: Police file terrorism charges against Imran Khan

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

The Islamabad Police have filed an FIR – including terrorism charges – against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and more than a dozen other PTI leaders for attacking police officers and causing chaos outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

Hours-long clashes were reported between PTI workers and the police on Saturday after the former prime minister reached the FJC to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case. In the violent confrontation, a contingent of law enforcers and PTI supporters used anti-riot gear against each other with teargas used from both sides to push the opposing side back. The PTI workers used rocks against the police alongside petrol bombs to set their vehicles on fire. The mob also set a police chowki on fire. And during the confrontation over 25 officials got injured.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the party will register cases against police officers involved in the operation and violence during a raid to arrest Imran Khan in his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Former Punjab chief minister and PTI president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi termed the police raid at Zaman Park a grave violation of the Lahore High court orders.
The statement of the senior PTI leader comes a day after the Punjab Police resumed operation at Imran Khan’s residence and arrested several party workers.

The action of the police came after Imran Khan left for FJC to appear before a court.

