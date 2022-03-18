ISKCON affiliated temple attacked in Dhaka

A group of miscreants attacked the ISKCON affiliated Radhakanta Jeev temple at Lal Mohan Saha Street in Wari area of Dhaka in the evening of Thursday. Confirming the incident, General Secretary, ISKCON, Bangladesh Charuchandra Das Brahmachari told Prasar Bharti Correspondent that close to 100-150 people gathered near the temple and attacked its property and vandalised it. They raised inflammatory slogans when people inside the temple were praying.

He said that they damaged the outer wall and some other property of the temple complex. ISKCON General Secretary said that the mob intended to capture land and property belonging to the religious trust of the temple.

Police came to the spot and defused the crowd. No further incident has been reported since then, said Charuchandra Das Brahmachari.

A procession was brought out by some Hindu organizations in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka around noon time on Friday to protest against the event.