ISCE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th results declared

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ISCE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th result this afternoon. This year, the pass percentage in Class 10th examination is 99.98 per cent. In this examination, both girls and boys students have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent.

On the other hand, 99.76 per cent students have cleared the Class 12th examination this year. Girls have achieved a pass percentage of 99.86 per cent which is slightly higher than the boys who have secured a pass percentage of 99.66 per cent.

A total of two lakh 19 thosuand 499 candidates appeared for the Class 10th examination while 94 thousand and 11 appeared in Class 12th examination.