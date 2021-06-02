Isaac Herzog elected as Israel’s 11th President

WEB DESK
Labor Veteran Isaac Herzog has been elected as Israel’s 11th President. Israel’s parliament elected Herzog in a vote as opposition lawmakers were holding negotiations to form a coalition to end Prime Minister Netanyahu’s 12 straight years in office.
Herzog, 60, replaces President Reuven Rivlin, who was elected in 2014 to the largely ceremonial position decided by the parliament, or Knesset. He defeated former headmistress Miriam Peretz.
The Israeli presidency exerts little power, primarily meeting with party leaders after legislative elections and tasking candidates with forming governments. It is the country’s prime minister who wields actual executive authority.
Herzog will assume his position on July 9.