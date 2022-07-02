Iran’s oil revenues exceed $25B, says OPEC report

Tehran

A report released by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) indicates that Iran has earned more than $25 billion in revenue from oil exports in 2021.

OPEC reported $560 billion in revenue from oil sales in 2021 in its annual report, which shows a 77 percent increase in comparison with a year earlier.

OPEC’s 13 members’ revenue from oil exports was $317 billion in 2020.

Iran also earned more than 25 billion and 313 million dollars from oil sales in 2021. Iran’s revenue from oil sales tripled compared to the year before. , IRNA