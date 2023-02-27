इंडियन आवाज़     27 Feb 2023 05:16:28      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Iran’s currency hits new low amid anti-govt protests

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Iran’s currency yesterday fell to a new record low amid the nationwide anti-government protests and the breakdown of the 2015 nuclear deal. Traders in Tehran were exchanging the rial at around six lakh to the dollar yesterday after the currency plunged further from five lakh rials for one dollar on Wednesday.

According to media reports, people have formed long lines in front of exchange offices in recent days, hoping to acquire increasingly scarce dollars. Many have seen their life savings evaporate as the local currency has deteriorated.

Meanwhile, according to Iran’s statistics center, the inflation reached 53.4 per cent in January, up from 41.4 per cent two years ago. Iran’s currency was trading at 32,000 rials to the dollar when it signed the 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.

Iran has been gripped by nationwide protests since September. Demonstrations broke out following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police.   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر رائے پور میں اختتام پذیر

انڈین نیشنل کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر ر ...

دلّی کے نائب وزیر اعلیٰ منیش سسودیا گرفتار

مرکزی تفتیشی بیورو نے دلّی کے نائب وزیر اعلیٰ منیش سسودیا کو ...

وزیر اعظم نے کہا کہ یو پی آئی اور ای-سنجیونی اَیپس، عام آدمی کی زندگی کو آسان بنانے میں بہت مددگار ثابت ہوئی ہیں

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے لوگوں سے زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ وہ بھارت ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

@Powered By: Logicsart