19 Sep 2022

Iranian women cut hair and remove head scarves in protest of Mahsa Amini’s death

Massive protest continues in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old girl Mahsa Amini who was arrested and allegedly beaten by morality police for violating the country’s strict hijab regulations. The girl had gone into a coma and later died on Friday.

Protests have erupted at multiple locations in Iran after huge social media outrage. Many Iranian women have posted their videos online in which they could be seen cutting their hair and removing their head scarves.

Protesters gathered near the University of Tehran, raising slogans like “Woman, Life, Freedom”. Several women were seen removing their hijabs in a symbolic protest as they cried ‘death to the tyrant’.

Earlier, images posted on social media had showed crowds gathered outside the hospital where Mahsa Amini was treated. People could also be seen angrily shouting anti-regime slogans later in the evening in Tehran.

Witnesses have reportedly claimed that Mahsa Amini was beaten in a police van while the police have claimed that she suffered a heart problem.

Mahsa Amini was reportedly traveling to Tehran from the western province of Kurdistan with her family to meet relatives when she was arrested for allegedly violating the dress code for women.

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi had earlier ordered stricter enforcement of the women’s dress code including wearing a hijab at all times. He also stipulated harsher punishments for the violations of the same.

