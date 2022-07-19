FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2022 11:21:54      انڈین آواز

Iran to be admitted in SCO at Samarkand Summit in September

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is set for its second expansion with Iran to be added as its newest member at the upcoming summit in the historic city of Samarkand in mid-September under the Uzbekistan Presidency.

SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming said that he expects to see a Memorandum of Obligations of Iran joining the SCO to be passed at the summit.

Belarus has also applied for SCO membership. The Secretary-General told the media in Beijing on Friday that legal process regarding Belarus’ application for SCO membership will soon start, but it will require the consensus of all member states. The decision to admit Iran was made in last year’s Dushanbe summit.

SCO Foreign Ministers meeting on 28-29 July will set the agenda for the Samarkand Summit where SCO expansion is among the issues that leaders of the grouping are likely to discuss. This SCO summit is being held amid major geopolitical developments like war in Ukraine, the situation in Afghanistan, cross-border terrorism, extremism, supply chain logistics, and connectivity with Eurasia.

Samarkand summit is expected to have agreements on connectivity and high-efficiency transport corridors and a roadmap for local currency settlement among member states, Mr. Zhang said. India will take over the SCO presidency from Uzbekistan in September after the Samarkand Summit.

Experts say, with Iran’s accession to the SCO, India’s push for connectivity in the Eurasian region through INSTC (International North South Transport Corridor) and Chabahar port will get a boost.

India’s recent decision to conduct international trade in national currencies will also compliment and contribute to increasing trade with the Eurasian region. During India’s Presidency beginning the next day of Samarkand Summit, Varanasi has been selected as the SCO region’s first “Tourism and Cultural Capital”, Mr. Zhang said, a rotating title it will hold till next year coinciding with India’s Presidency.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Mairaj Ahmad Khan becomes first Indian shooter to win Gold in skeet event at ISSF World Cup

SPORTS DESK Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan of India created history by becoming the first Indian shooter to win ...

Narinder Batra resigns from IOA, FIH and IOC as CBI files corruption cases against him

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi As CBI filed corruption cases against him ,Narinder Batra on Monday formally ...

ODI: India beat England by 5 wickets, clinch series 2-1

AMN Cricket, a blistering century by Rishabh Pant with Hardik Pandya's fifty guided team India to a five-wi ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart