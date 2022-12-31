Iran Supreme court accepts protester’s appeal against death sentence

AMN / WEB DESK

Iran’s Supreme Court has accepted a protester’s appeal against his death sentence for allegedly damaging public property and sent his case back for review, the judiciary said on Saturday.

Sahand Noor Mohammadzadeh, 25, was arrested on Oct. 4 and sentenced to death two months later on a charge of “waging war against God” for allegedly trying to break a highway guardrail in Tehran and setting fire to a rubbish bin during anti-government demonstrations.

He rejected the accusations, saying he was forced to confess, and went on a hunger strike two weeks ago.