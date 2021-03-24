Iran rejects UNHRC resolution says it lacks ‘legitimacy’

UNHRC adopts resolution extending special rapporteur’s mandate on human rights situation in Iran for 1 more year

Iran today rejected a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution extending the mandate of the special rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Islamic Republic, saying the resolution lacks “international legitimacy and consensus”.

On Tuesday, the UN rights body adopted the resolution by 21-12 votes and 14 abstentions to extend the rapporteur’s mandate for one more year.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the resolution was the result of “dispersed votes” with European countries making the push.

“What has happened in the last 10 years (since March 2011) in the UNHRC resolutions is practically a one-sided accusation by the founders of the resolution and the supporters of the special rapporteur agenda against Iran,” Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

Iran rejects such a resolution, Khatibzadeh stressed. He said that certain European countries have been behind move to issue the resolution.

Censuring the resolution for extending mission of UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the spokesman said the rapporteur is the one whose reports do not include anything about death of tens of innocent children and hundreds of sick people due to not having access to medicine or medical equipment because of the US sanctions against Iran.

All allegations against Iran since March 2011 have been made partially, he noted.

As stated over and over, Tehran calls appointment of special rapporteur for a country like Iran as inexcusable and unconstructive, the spokesman underlined.

He stressed that Iran is a country which has been faithful to its commitments despite the unjust pressures from the US economic terrorism.

Further, he termed approval of anti-Iran resolution as a move to use the human rights issue as a tool and ignore beliefs and cultural features of different societies.

Expressing regret over misuse of the issue of human rights by certain states and use of double-standard policies on the issue, Khatibzadeh pointed to the US move to suppress national protest as a good example to see the US commitment to Human Rights Law and the decision at the UN Human Rights Council against Iran by certain states known as perpetrators of Human Rights violations.