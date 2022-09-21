FreeCurrencyRates.com

Iran: Protests continue against custodial death of a woman over the hijab issue

Demonstrations continued for five successive nights and reached several towns and cities of Iran in protest over the death in custody of a woman who was detained by morality police for breaking hijab laws.

According to media reports, protests broke out in western Iran on Saturday at the funeral of the young woman, Mahsa Amini, who died in hospital on Friday after spending three days in a coma.

A large volume of people was seen cheering as women set their hijabs alight in defiant acts of protest in Tehran’s Sari.
Videos posted on social media showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans after gathering in Saqez, the hometown of Mahsa.

Ms. Amini was arrested in the capital last week by Iran’s morality police, accused of breaking the law requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab, or headscarf, and their arms and legs with loose clothing. She fell into a coma shortly after collapsing at a detention centre.

However, Iranian authorities have launched probes into the death of Ms. Amini.

