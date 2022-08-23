FreeCurrencyRates.com

Iran, Pakistan to improve tourism ties

AMN / WEB DESK

With the aim of advancing and developing tourism ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan, Iran Deputy head of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ali-Asghar Shalbafian is on visit to Karachi

Shalbafian is visiting Karachi with a delegation of private and public sectors activists to achieve the goal of expanding Iran-Pakistan tourism ties.

Enhancing foreign tourism diplomacy and focusing on neighboring states plus expanding Iran-Pakistan tourism cooperation are on the agenda of this trip.

Shalbafian is also scheduled to hold in-person meetings with Pakistani officials on the development of tourism in the two states on the sidelines of the meeting.

Joint meetings between Iran and Pakistan will be held on August 21-23, 2022 in Karachi, Pakistan.

