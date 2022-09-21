Iran-Pakistan ties based on age old cultural commonalities, says Preident Raisi

New York

Iranian President Ebrahin Raisi who met Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif here said that Iran has strong will to expand bilateral relations with Pakistan. He said that Iran’s relations with Pakistan are based on cultural and religious commonalities which are thousands of years old.

President Raisi met Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, said, “Iran sees no limits for expansion of cooperation with Pakistan in economic, business, energy, transportation and cultural fields.”

President Ebrahim Raisi once again condoled with the Pakistani nation on the devastating flood that inflicted huge loss of lives and material damages, ensuring the Pakistani prime minister that the Islamic Republic of Iran will do all it can to assist the flood-stricken Pakistani brethren.

President Raisi said he had met his Pakistani counterpart five days ago in Samarkand, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, reiterating, “Increased meetings and consultations of the two countries’ officials have constructive effect on improvement of comprehensive mutual cooperation.”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for his part, said in the meeting that it is a great honor for him to meet with President Raisi for the second time in five days time, adding, “This proves that the Iranians and the Pakistanis are members of the same family.” AMN / IRNA