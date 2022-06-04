FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jun 2022

Iran marks first day after more than two years without a single COVID death

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Health Ministry of Iran on Thursday said that the country has marked its first day after more than two years without a single COVID-19 death. The Iranian Health Ministry and Medical Education announced that no patient died from the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry reported 175 new cases over the past day, bringing Iran’s number of confirmed cases during the pandemic to more than 72,30,000. Iran’s officially registered death toll stands at 1,41,318. Iran has been battling the deadliest outbreak of COVID-19.

At its peak in the pandemic, in August 2021, Iran registered more than 50,000 new cases a day. That same month also marked the highest daily number of fatalities, 709 deaths a day.

Earlier this year, in February, authorities said, the aggressive Omicron variant was dominant in Iran and urged hospitals to prepare for a new wave of infections and hospitalizations.

