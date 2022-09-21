FreeCurrencyRates.com

Iran is ready to host conference on world religions: President Raisi

New York

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Tuesday said that Iran was ready to host the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
Speaking in a meeting with leaders of faiths in New York, President Raisi said that the conflict between divine religions is the cause of the erosion of religions and the spread of atheism in societies, and noted, “Instead of conflict and elimination, we should propose and establish an intellectual dialogue between religions so that the opinions of the followers of different religions can become closer to each other.”

In a meeting with the leaders of the divine religions, Raisi stated that the common point of all of us followers of the divine religions is worshipping God, adding, “Let’s put attention to God as a common principle of divine religions.”

Stating that all believers in divine religions agree on the point that a society without God and belief in the origin and resurrection creates destruction for mankind, not growth and prosperity, he added, “Humanity faces two bloody and catastrophic world wars and 70 years of oppression of Palestine as a part of the examples of excluding God from the field of society administration, so it is necessary to consider the belief in God alongside all decision-making.”

Pointing out that the unity of divine religions does not mean that people give up their religion, Raisi said, “Unity does not mean that the followers of different religions give up their faith, but it means we should emphasize the points of commonality, especially worshipping God, and put aside differences.”

President Raisi stated that the right to social life does not mean that someone has the right to impose his personal wishes and perceptions on others, and pointed out, “Domination is one of the manifestations of atheism, which deprives other people of the opportunity to think.”

The President described monotheism and justice as two pillars emphasized and accepted by all divine religions, and said, “It is in the light of justice that man can live a healthy, safe and easy life. According to Imam Muhammad Baqir (PBUH), when a person has correctly adjusted his relationship with himself, with God, with others, with existence and nature, he can be on the path to perfection.”

The President stated that today, along with the spread of atheism, the tendency towards religion has also spread a lot, especially among young people, and clarified, “The spread of spirituality among societies is a responsibility for the leaders of the divine religions, and the leaders of the divine religions should be careful and serious about the occurrence of any conflict between divine religions.”

Referring to the scourge of attacking religion under the guise of religiosity throughout history, the President added, “ISIS committed terrible crimes in the name of God and with its flag in the name of God and the Messenger of God (PBUH) that no religious and free person approves of.”

Raisi added, “If we want generations to be inclined towards religion, we must be sensitive to oppression and violation of human rights.”

AMN / IRNA

