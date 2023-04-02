इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2023 08:53:18      انڈین آواز
IPL Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals while Royal Challengers Bangalore to clash with Mumbai Indians

In IPL Cricket, Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad at 3.30 p.m. and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru at 7.30 p.m today.

Yesterday, Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in Lucknow. Put into bat, Lucknow made 193 runs losing six wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. In reply, Delhi could manage 143 for nine.

Earlier, in another match, Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs on Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method after heavy rain stopped the play in Mohali. Put into bat Punjab made 191 for 5 in 20 overs.

Kolkata were 146 for 7 in 16 overs when rain stopped play requiring 46 runs to win in four overs. Punjab stood 7 runs ahead as per DLS method.

