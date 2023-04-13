इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2023 06:38:31      انڈین آواز
IPL: Punjab Kings to take on Gujarat Titans today

AMN

In IPL Cricket, Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans, in Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, this evening. The match will start at 7.30 pm.

Last night Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs.

