IPL: Mumbai Indians to take on Kolkata Knight Riders; Gujarat Titans to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium at 3.30 this afternoon. In another match, Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 7.30 this evening.



Last night, Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets in Lucknow. Sikandar Raza of Punjab Kings’ was declared as the Player of the Match.



Earlier, in another fixture, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with Virat Kohli’s 50runs in 34 balls. Virat Kohli was adjudged Player of the Match.