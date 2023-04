IPL : Mumbai Indians to take on Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad

AMN

In IPL Cricket, Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad at 7:30 this evening. Last night, Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Chasing a target of 145 runs, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 137 runs for the loss of six wickets in stipulated 20 overs. For Hyderabad, Mayank Agarwal scored 49 runs while Klassen made 31 runs.

Earlier, batting first after winning the toss, Delhi Capitals scored 144 runs for the loss of nine wickets in stipulated 20 overs.