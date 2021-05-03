1500 Pressure Swing Adsorption, oxygen generation plants being developed

Bangladesh lockdown extended till May 16, buses to operate within district
Govt issues guidelines for ‘Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the Food Processing Industry’
Indonesia records two cases of highly infectious Covid-19 variant
4th consignment of medical supplies containing 60 ventilators arrives from UK to India
IPL: Match between KKR and RCB rescheduled after 2 players tested positive for COVID-19
AMN

The IPL Cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore slated for today has been rescheduled after 2 KKR players tested positive. Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last night. Shikhar Dhawan played a knock of 69 off 47 balls along with Prithvi Shaw 39 off 22 balls.

For Punjab Kings, Chris Jordon, Harpreet Brar, and Riley Meredith returned with one wicket each. With this win, Delhi Capitals moved to the first spot in the points table with 12 points from 8 games while Punjab Kings remain in sixth place with six points.

Chasing a target of 167 runs, Delhi Capitals made 167 for the loss of 3 wickets. Earlier, Mayank Agarwal played an unbeaten knock of 99 runs as Punjab Kings posted a score of 166 for 6 in the allotted 20 overs. Along with Agarwal, Dawid Malan also chipped in with a knock of 26 runs. Mayank Agarwal was named Player of the Match. For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada returned with three wickets while Avesh Khan and Axar Patel took one wicket each.

In another match, Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi last evening. Chasing a victory target of 221 runs, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to score only 165 for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field. Rajasthan Royals scored 220 runs for three wickets in stipulated 20 overs. For Rajasthan, Jos Buttler was the highest scorer with 124 runs off just 64 balls.

