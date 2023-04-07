IPL: Lucknow Super Giants to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow

AMN

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

The match will start at 7:30 pm. Last night, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chasing a target of 205 runs, RCB were bundled out for a mere 123 runs in 17.4 overs. For KKR, Shardul Thakur was the top scorer with 68 runs. He was declared Player of the Match. With this win, KKR are now placed third in the IPL 2023 points table behind Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.