इंडियन आवाज़     08 Apr 2023 02:48:44      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In IPL Cricket, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow last night.

Chasing 122 runs for victory, Lucknow Super Giants overhauled the target with 5 wickets in hand and 24 balls to spare. Earlier, opting to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 121 for 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Krunal Pandya picked up 3 wickets and Amit Mishra bagged two wickets for Lucknow while Adil Rashid took 2 wickets for Hyderabad.

Lucknow skipper K L Rahul scored 35 off 31 while Krunal Pandya contributed 34 off 23.

Rahul Tripathi scored 34 off 41 while Anmolpreet contributed 31 off 26 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Krunal Pandya was adjudged player of the match for his all-around performance.

Today, Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals in Guwahati at 3.30 pm, while Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai at 7.30 pm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

صحت سب کے لیے، عالمی ادارہ صحت کی 75 ویں سالگرہ-#WHO

7اپریل آج صحت کا عالمی دن ہے اور اس موقع پر اقوام متحدہ کا عا ...

 دنیا بھر میں ہر چھ میں سے ایک فرد بانجھ پن کا شکار ہے: WHO

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) نے ایک نئی اہم ر ...

ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی کو امریکہ کی توہین قرار دے دیا

امریکہ کے سابق صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی ک ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart