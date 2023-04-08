IPL: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

AMN

In IPL Cricket, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow last night.

Chasing 122 runs for victory, Lucknow Super Giants overhauled the target with 5 wickets in hand and 24 balls to spare. Earlier, opting to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 121 for 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Krunal Pandya picked up 3 wickets and Amit Mishra bagged two wickets for Lucknow while Adil Rashid took 2 wickets for Hyderabad.

Lucknow skipper K L Rahul scored 35 off 31 while Krunal Pandya contributed 34 off 23.

Rahul Tripathi scored 34 off 41 while Anmolpreet contributed 31 off 26 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Krunal Pandya was adjudged player of the match for his all-around performance.

Today, Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals in Guwahati at 3.30 pm, while Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai at 7.30 pm.