IPL: Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in Mumbai

AMN

In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore set a victory target of 190 runs before Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Chasing the target, Delhi were 74 for 1 in 9 overs when reports last came in.

Put into bat first, Bangalore posted 189 for the loss of five wickets in the stipulated 20 overs riding on Dinesh Karthik’s not out 66 and Glenn Maxwell’s 55 runs.

In an earlier match, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai this evening.

Put into bat first, Lucknow posted 199 for four in 20 overs with the help of K L Rahul’s unbeaten 103. In reply, Mumbai were all out for 181 for 9 in the stipulated overs.

