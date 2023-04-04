इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2023 03:55:13      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

IPL: Delhi Capitals to take on Gujarat Titans in New Delhi today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In IPL Cricket, Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in New Delhi at 7.30 this evening. Last night, Chennai Super Kings, defeated Lucknow Super Giants, by 12 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last night. Chasing a mammoth target of 218 runs, Lucknow Super Giants were restricted at the score of 205 at seven.

Lucknow failed to keep the explosive momentum given by Kyle Mayers, who made 53 off 22 balls. Nicholas Pooran made valuable 32 runs in 18 balls. Moeen Ali was the pick of the bowlers for Chennai, taking four wickets in his four overs.

Earlier, CSK made 217 for six wickets in their stipulated 20 overs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اس سال 1 لاکھ 40 ہزار ہندوستانی عازمین حج کریں گے۔

سرکار نے اس سال حج کے لیے ڈیجیٹل چناؤ عمل کے ذریعہ ایک لاکھ 40 ...

اسرو نے کرناٹک میں دوبارہ استعمال ہونے والے خلائی راکٹ کے اترنے کے مشن کا کامیاب تجربہ کیا ہے

@isro بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق سے متعلق تنظیم اِسرو نے کرناٹک میں ...

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے، باوجو ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart