IPL: Delhi Capitals to take on Gujarat Titans in New Delhi today

AMN

In IPL Cricket, Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in New Delhi at 7.30 this evening. Last night, Chennai Super Kings, defeated Lucknow Super Giants, by 12 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last night. Chasing a mammoth target of 218 runs, Lucknow Super Giants were restricted at the score of 205 at seven.

Lucknow failed to keep the explosive momentum given by Kyle Mayers, who made 53 off 22 balls. Nicholas Pooran made valuable 32 runs in 18 balls. Moeen Ali was the pick of the bowlers for Chennai, taking four wickets in his four overs.

Earlier, CSK made 217 for six wickets in their stipulated 20 overs.