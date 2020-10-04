IPL: CSK 81/0 against Kings XI Punjab; Mumbai Indians best Sunrisers Hyderabad

AMN

Chasing the victory target in IPL Cricket, Chennai Super Kings were 81 for none in eight overs against Kings Eleven Punjab in Dubai when reports last came in.

Opting to bat, Punjab posted 178 for four wickets in 20 overs riding on Skipper KL Rahul’s 63 off 52 balls and Pooran 33 off 17 balls.For Chennai Shardul Thakur 2 for 39, Piyush Chawla 1 for 22 and Jadeja 1for 30 were the wicket-takers.

In another fixture in Sharjah, Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in Sharjah.

Opting to bat, Mumbai made 208 for 5 in stipulated 20 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma got out early.

Quinton de Kock with 67 runs off 39 balls, Ishan Kishan with 31 off 23 balls, Hardik Pandya with 28 off 19 balls and Surya Kumar Yadav with 27 off 18 balls made valuable contribution for Mumbai. For Hyderabad, Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul picked up two wickets each.

Chasing the 209-run target, Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to 174 for 7 at the end of 20 overs.

Skipper David Warner scored 60 off 44 balls. Manish Pandey with 30 off 19 balls and Jonny Bairstow with 25 off 15 balls made valuable contribution for Hyderabad.

For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each.