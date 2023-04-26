इंडियन आवाज़     26 Apr 2023 06:52:22      انڈین آواز
IPL Cricket: Royal Challengers Bangalore to take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Bengaluru

In IPL Cricket, Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 55 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last night, April 25. Put into bat first, Gujarat Titans posted a total of 207 runs for the loss of six wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Subhman Gill 56 off 34 balls and David Miller 46 off 22 were the top scorers for Gujarat. Abhinav Manohar scored a 42-run knock off 21 balls. In reply, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 152 for 9 in 20 overs. The win has taken Gujarat Titans to the second spot in the IPL table with 10 points. Today, April 26, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. The match will begin at 7:30 pm.

خبرنامہ

بھارتی معیشت کی صورتحال دوسرے ملکوں کے مقابلے میں بہتر ہے: نرملا سیتارمن

وزیرخزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار کے صحیح نظریہ کی و ...

موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں سے لوگوں کی زندگیوں اور معاش پر بڑھتا خطرہ

عندلیب اختر اقوام متحدہ کی ایک تازہ ترین رپورٹ میں کہا گیا ...

ایلون مسک کا چیٹ جی پی ٹی کا متبادل لانے کا منصوبہ

ٹوئٹر کے مالک اور ارب پتی شخص ایلون مسک نے مصنوعی ذہانت (آرٹی ...

