IPL Cricket: Royal Challengers Bangalore to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru

In IPL Cricket, today, Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The match will start at 7:30 pm.

Last night, the Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Put into bat first, Punjab Kings scored 143 runs for the loss of nine wickets in stipulated 20 overs. In reply, Hyderabad overhauled the target, losing two wickets in 17.1 overs, riding on captain Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 99 off 66 balls. He was declared Player of the Match.

Earlier yesterday, in another fixture, Kolkata Knight Riders beat defending champion Gujarat Titans in last over chasing target of 204 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh scored 48 off 21 balls hitting six sixes and was adjudged Player of the Match.