IPL Cricket: Royal Challengers Bangalore to face Chennai Super Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

In IPL Cricket, today, Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore at 7:30 pm. Last Night, Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets at Ahmedabad. Put into bat first, Gujarat made 177 runs for the loss of seven wickets in stipulated 20 overs. In reply, the visitors overhauled the target, losing seven wickets in 19.2 overs.

Earlier, in another match, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets. Sent into bat Kolkata scored 185 for six in stipulated 20 overs. Mumbai achieved the target in 17.4 overs.