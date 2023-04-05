IPL Cricket: Rajasthan Royals to take on Punjab Kings at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

AMN

In Cricket, Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi last night to register their second straight win in the Indian Premier League 2023. Chasing a target of 163 runs, the defending champions never looked in trouble and won the game easily in 18.1 overs.

For Gujarat, Sai Sudharsan was the top-scorer, with an unbeaten 62-run knock off 48 balls. He hit 4 boundaries and 2 sixes. With this victory, Hardik Pandya’s team has climbed to the top of the table, having won both their games in the tournament so far. Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first. Delhi Capitals made 162 for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Captain David Warner scored 37 runs, followed by Axar Patel’s 36. Today, April 5, Rajasthan Royals will clash with Punjab Kings at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match will start at 7:30 p.m.