AMN

In IPL Cricket, today, April 1, Punjab Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at 3.30 pm in Mohali while Lucknow Super Giants lock horns with Delhi Capitals at 7.30 pm in Lucknow.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in the inaugural match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad yesterday. Chasing 179 for victory, Gujarat Titans overhauled the target with 5 wickets in hand and 4 balls to spare. Batting first, CSK posted 178/7 in their stipulated 20 overs.