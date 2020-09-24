IPL: Mumbai Indians defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs

In IPL Cricket, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians, powered by a Rohit Sharma 80 and a quickfire knock of 47 by Suryakumar Yadav, set a 196-run target.

Rohit Sharma pummelled the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers into submission for a 54-ball 80 and powered Mumbai Indians to an imposing 195/5.

Earlier, Kolkata won the toss and choose to bowl.

In today’s encounter, Kings Eleven Punjab will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai.