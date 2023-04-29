इंडियन आवाज़     29 Apr 2023 03:53:58      انڈین آواز
IPL Cricket: Kolkata Knight Riders to take on Gujarat Titans; Delhi Capitals to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Published On: By

AMN

In IPL Cricket, today, April 29 Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 3.30 pm. In another match, Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 7.30 pm.

Last night, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings by 56 runs at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Chasing a target of 258 for victory, Punjab Kings were all out for 201 with 1 ball to spare. Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants who was declared Player of the Match, scored 72 runs in 40 balls.

