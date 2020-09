AMN

IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi last tonight. The KKR made 145 runs for three wickets in 18 overs. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Hyderabad made 142 for the loss of four wickets in 20 stipulated overs.



In today’s fixture, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings Eleven Punjab at Sharjah.