IPL Cricket: Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs

AMN

In IPL Cricket, Sunrisers Hyderabad will meet Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad this evening. The match will start at 7:30 p.m. Last night, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 runs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After scoring 226 runs for the loss of six wickets in stipulated 20 overs, CSK restricted RCB to 218 for 8 wickets.

Earlier, RCB won the toss and elected to field. For Chennai, Devon Conway scored a blistering half-century as he amassed 83 runs off just 45 balls while Shivam Dubey made 52 runs in 27 balls. For RCB, Glenn Maxwell was the highest scorer with 76 off 36 balls.

