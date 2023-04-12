IPL: Chennai Super Kings to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Chennai

AMN

In IPL Cricket, Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today at 7:30 p.m.

Last night, Mumbai Indians registered their first victory of the season beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets in New Delhi.

Mumbai Indians achieved the target of 173 runs in the last ball losing 4 wickets, to board the points chart.

Winning the toss, Mumbai Indians chose to field and bowled out Delhi Capitals in 19.2 overs at 172.

Rohit Sharma who scored 65 off 45 balls was adjudged Player of the Match.