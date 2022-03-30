FreeCurrencyRates.com

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune

In the IPL Cricket, Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune last night. Put in to bat first, Rajasthan scored a mammoth total of 210 runs for six in the stipulated 20 overs riding on Captain Sanju Samson’s blistering 55 off 27 balls, Devdutt Padikkal’s 41 off 29, and Jos Buttler’s 35 off 28. For Hyderabad, Umran Malik and T. Natarajan scalped two wickets apiece.

Chasing the big target, Hyderabad could only manage 149 runs in 20 overs for seven wickets with the help of Aiden Markram’s unbeaten 57 off 41 balls and Washington Sundar’s quick 40 runs off 14. For Rajasthan, Yuzvendra Chahal picked three while Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna took two wickets each.

In today’s encounter, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm.

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

